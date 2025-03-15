Hola Cafecito now serving up drinks and food in downtown Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hola Cafecito has officially opened its second location.

It's located on Main Street near Canal in downtown Merced, right next to the movie theater.

When Action News was there Friday, it was very busy despite the wet weather.

Co-owner Oscar Moreno said they were strategic about choosing locations for their business.

"Our first location is in Hanford, that's where my wife grew up. Finally, we were able to bring something where I grew up, you know, in Merced," said Moreno.

"Feels good to bring in our community. community support. it's nice."

Aside from coffee and tea drinks, they also serve breakfast items like pastries and bagels.

Friday through Sunday, they also serve chilaquiles.

