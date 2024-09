Home destroyed by fire in southwest Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A home has been destroyed by a fire in southwest Fresno.

The flames were reported before 3 am Monday at a home on Bardell and Lorena, near King Elementary School.

When crews arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames. Officials say the residents were able to safely escape.

No firefighters were hurt while battling the blaze.

Crews had Bardell closed between Lorena and Atchison while they took on the fire.