Housing Watch: Assistance with closing costs for first time buyers in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- High home prices and interest rates have kept many first-time buyers from getting their own house.

The assistance several North Valley families received to help with closing costs made all the difference in being able to afford a home they could call their own.

"The American dream is to own a home. Everybody deserves that American dream," said Syreeta Bolton, an executive of the Merced County Association of Realtors.

The association has established a housing affordability fund for families that need some help finalizing the deal.

"We pay up to $7,200 in closing costs and this year we've helped 8 families and we've actually given out $54,000," said realtor Necola Adams.

For this particular program, applicants must live in Merced County

They must also qualify under federal guidelines for HUD.

In this case, a family of four could make up to $83,000 a year..

"The struggle is real for a lot of families finding a home that they can afford and then coming down with the down payment and there's so many steps between that," Adams explained.

Bolton says their group helps applicants through the step by step process. Many are surprised they qualify for the funds.

"We provide them with the tools that they will need from start to finish with the process of how they are going to purchase a home," Bolton said.

If approved, the funds are sent directly to the title company to help the family with their down payment.

