Housing Watch: Owning a tiny home vs. apartment living

High housing prices have more people looking to downsize, with their first home.

High housing prices have more people looking to downsize, with their first home.

High housing prices have more people looking to downsize, with their first home.

High housing prices have more people looking to downsize, with their first home.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Hi, welcome to my tiny home."

For Jackie Avila of Reedley, a 399 square foot home is tiny in name only.

"This is my living room, this is my main living space. The living room flows right into the kitchen. Very high ceilings too so it doesn't feel cramped in here," Avila said.

The family's property offered ample space to build her own place.

"There was gravel here already and we decided to go ahead and do cement," Avila said. "I think it's perfect for someone like me that was ready to move out of my parent's home. Just graduated college and I just needed that next place."

This home allows the Fresno Pacific grad to unwind after a sometimes stressful day at Action News.

Our colleague Jackie, you see, is a producer who is good with numbers.

"If I'm going to live in an apartment two years, I might as well just buy a tiny home because it's going to cost the same amount."

She paid $140,000 for her customized home built by Tiny Home Cottages.

Apartments she looked at went for about $1200 a month. Her 10-year loan payment is just over a thousand dollars a month.

"And then in the kitchen it's very open. Full size appliances, which I love," Avila said.

She has a washer-dryer, an AC unit, even a dishwasher.

"Here I opted for a bed frame that has lots of storage underneath because obviously there's no room for a dresser," Avila said. "I also opted for a sofa that turns into a bed as well so really optimizing space."

Our "MTV Cribs"- like tour continued.

"So we'll go upstairs into my loft. The ceiling is only four feet tall up here so obviously I have to crouch," Avila said.

It could also serve as a guest area.

"You can still host people even in a tiny house," Avila said.

"I was even able to add a little desk in here. And yes, I can sit down right here and not hit my head," she added.

Avila has lived in her tiny home for a year now.

"So to be able to do this and now call this my own home and decorate it myself and take care of it myself is really, really special and important to me," she said.

Tiny homes in California can be no bigger than 400 square feet, so Jackie's place at 399 square feet is on the larger side.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.