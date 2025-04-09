How a better childhood can lead to better adulthood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six adults say they had four or more types of adverse childhood experiences.

"It affects all ages because it doesn't stop with the abuse," says Coralina Robinson with Balance Treatment Center. "It usually does linger and cause issues into adulthood."

Adverse childhood experiences can be substance abuse or mental health problems at home, an unstable family, or growing up in a violent or neglectful environment -- just to name a few.

The toxic stress from the negative experiences not only hurts brain development, but can change how a person reacts and responds to situations.

"If you see a marked change in behavior, whether that's defiance, aggression or maybe the opposite, really, submission and isolation, those are concerning," Robinson said.

It can also affect a person's physical well being.

"But not all coping skills are equal, and some of those coping skills that are unhealthy and can cause health conditions include substance use, overeating, not taking care of ourselves, which all decrease," Robinson said.

That can increase the risk for diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cancer and asthma.

By preventing childhood trauma, the CDC says it can reduce the number of health conditions by a large number.

Robinson says showing and giving young children support can help reverse the pain they've gone through.

While having tough talks can be hard and scary. it's important for people to step in because connection can help begin the process of healing.

