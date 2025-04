How you can get a taste of Easter eggnog

Rosa Brothers Milk Company is bringing us a little extra egg-citement this Spring.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company is bringing us a little extra egg-citement this Spring.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company is bringing us a little extra egg-citement this Spring.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company is bringing us a little extra egg-citement this Spring.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- From drinks to dessert, their products are known for being "udderly irresistible."

Rosa Brothers Milk Company is bringing us a little extra egg-citement this Spring.

Noel Rosa joined us to talk about their Easter Eggnog!