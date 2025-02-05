How you can spread love to Valley veterans for Valentine's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley non-profit is looking to spread the love this Valentine's Day season, and they need your help!

HandsOn Central California is looking for people to donate Valentine's Day cards to hand out to our Valley vets.

You can either make your own cards or buy them.

This year, the organization is partnering with Amy's Hallmark and Starbucks.

Last year, the group collected 6,000 cards. This year, they are looking to surpass that number.

The deadline to donate the Valentine's cards is on Monday.

If you would like to donate, visit their website.

This is HandsOn Central California's fourth year putting on their "Valentine's for Veterans" program.

