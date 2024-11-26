How to cope with seasonal depression during the fall and winter months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Around this time of year, we can feel a shift in our mood and behaviors.

The American Psychiatric Association reports that about 5% of adults in the U.S. go through seasonal affective disorder.

People with SAD tend to experience mood changes in the fall and winter months.

Shorter days and less sunlight not only affects our daily routine, but also the way we feel.

"We know that a lack of Vitamin D can affect mood, as well as other functions in the body," said Coraline Robinson with Balance Treatment Center. "It also affects melatonin. So Melatonin regulates our circadian rhythm, our sleep."

Robinson explains that the symptoms of SAD are similar to depression.

"Feelings that are more low, hopelessness," said Robinson. "A lack of interest in normal activities, maybe oversleeping or undersleeping."

Robinson tells Action News SAD makes up about 40% of the year. She adds that the people already living with mental health conditions are also susceptible to SAD.

"If you already have major depressive disorder, you're likely to have an uptick in the depressive symptoms during the winter," said Robinson.

There are steps that people can take to help mitigate their seasonal depression.

Robinson says going to group therapy is one way that can help SAD under control. Another is phototherapy.

"That is mimicking sunlight," said Robinson. "It's a lamp you can use indoors that mimics sunlight, but protects you from UV light that can help at least 30 minutes a day."

The American Psychiatric Association says SAD can begin at any age but usually starts around 18 to 30 years old. Robinson says a strong family support system can help pull people out their seasonal depression, and get them back into a regular routine.

"Even if they don't want to, make sure people aren't isolating," said Robinson.

People can also reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if they feel that their symptoms are getting worse.

