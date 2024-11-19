How Jelly Roll hopes this year's CMA Awards are different for him

Jelly Roll hopes there's one big change to this year's CMA Awards. Watch country's biggest night Wednesday at 8p|7c on ABC.

Jelly Roll hopes there's one big change to this year's CMA Awards. Watch country's biggest night Wednesday at 8p|7c on ABC.

Jelly Roll hopes there's one big change to this year's CMA Awards. Watch country's biggest night Wednesday at 8p|7c on ABC.

Jelly Roll hopes there's one big change to this year's CMA Awards. Watch country's biggest night Wednesday at 8p|7c on ABC.

NASHVILLE -- At last year's CMA Awards, Jelly Roll made headlines for winning his very first award for Best New Artist.

"I don't know where you're at in your life, or what you're going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby," the singer said as he accepted the honor.

He also made news when he went backstage, by dropping the statue he'd just won and shattering it. Oops.

The singer joked that there he was on the biggest night of his career and he fumbled the ball. But we think it could have been inspiration for his latest album title, "Beautifully Broken."

This year, Jelly Roll is nominated for three awards: Entertainer of the Year, Album of the year (for Whitsitt Chapel) and Male Vocalist of the Year and while we're sure to get another moment of inspiration should he win, we're betting he's hoping to not repeat the "fumble!"

We'll see what happens Wednesday, when the CMA Awards air at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC.

And "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" will be streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com, CMAAwards.com and YouTube.com/@OnTheRedCarpet beginning at 6pm EST/5pm CST/3pm PST.

You can also stream it live on Hulu and on ABC News live on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.