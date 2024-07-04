How to keep your pet safe during these excessive heat warnings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From an early morning visit to the dog park, to taking your pup for a dip. There are so many ways to keep your pet safe during excessive heat warnings. While pets feel the heat like we do, they can't complain.

"We just talked to a client, not too long ago, whose dog passed away from being left out in the kennel even with fans on him," says Ruben Cantu, Valley Animal Center.

Dr. Guriqbal Nayyar with Riverpark Pet Hospital says prevention is key.

"Right now, we're seeing a lot of heat exhaustion. Patients coming, especially the cats, once they lose track of their residence. What happens is they just are off water and nutrition for a couple of hours, a couple of days sometimes," says Dr. Nayyar.

Look for symptoms like panting, dry mouth, and fainting. Some fur colors and even breeds can be more susceptible to heat illnesses.

"Your Boston terriers, French bulldogs, and bulldogs. We just want to make sure that they're always kept inside," says Dr. Nayyar.

And you can't forget about your furry friend's paws when you take them on a walk. The ground is usually significantly hotter than the temperature outside. Vets say that if your pet's paws get burnt, it could take a lot of time to heal, and there's not much they can do to cure the pain.

Local shelters and clinics say they're gearing up for some of the busiest weeks of the year.

"The fireworks that go over their yard can cause the dog to want to escape, dig out, jump out and in this heat is even another factor of why that's so scary," says Cantu.

Vets suggest finding calming supplements made especially for pets, and if they do get lost, make sure to immediately contact your local shelter for help.

