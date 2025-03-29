How a support group for cancer patients is giving people hope and strength

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- January 2023 changed Sandra Manro's life.

"I have stage four metastatic breast cancer that metastasized in my spine and brain," said Manro. "We found it because I fell and I had a fracture."

Manro's cancer was discovered through scans and the news of her diagnosis not only shocked her but also left some uncertainty.

"It's scary, it's isolating, fearful," said Manro, "it's an unknown journey."

Robin Mathews-Johnson was diagnosed with cancer after feeling herself getting sick in June of last year.

"When you have this kind of diagnosis, it changes your life," said Mathews-Johnson. "You can't look at your life the same way."

Mathews-Johnson is a pastor with United Methodist and has supported those who have gone through tough times like a cancer diagnosis. Being on the other side was something new.

Not only did she need to figure out how to treat the illness, but also how to cope.

"After the treatments started, it takes a while before you can even come up for air," said Mathews-Johnson.

Going through cancer treatment can be isolating for some.

However, Manro and Mathews-Johnson found comfort and a safe space with the support group at cCare in Northeast Fresno. The group meets every third Tuesday in the afternoon.

Terri Brisco is the patient navigator and helps lead the group.

"I absolutely love bringing them together and giving them a chance to speak freely on different things they might need to talk about," said Brisco.

Brisco said they hope to soon start a second support group, giving others such as Manro and Mathews-Johnson hope for the future as they work through their diagnosis.

