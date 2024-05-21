Husband of woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County dies at hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The husband of the woman who was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County has died.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Paul Hardin died in the hospital on Monday.

Paul and his wife, Mary, had just moved to the Central Valley from Texas in January. Mary was serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The California Highway Patrol says 54-year-old David Alvarado slammed his Ford pick-up truck into the Hardin's' Nissan and a Camaro while the two cars were waiting at a stop light.

Mary died at the scene.

Alvarado was arrested and suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Action News learned that Alvarado was on probation and has a lengthy history of driving under the influence.