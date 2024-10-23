'IMPACT x Nightline' explores tragic death in 'One Direction: Liam Payne's Final Days'

This week, "IMPACT x Nightline" explores the tragic death of One Direction star, Liam Payne. ABC News Studios' "One Direction: Liam Payne's Final Days" begins streaming tomorrow only on Hulu.

Discovered with multiple substances in his system after a deadly fall from a trashed hotel room, the boy band's singer's sudden death has sparked renewed conversation about the dark side of fame.

And the question remains: how did the 31-year-old's brilliant star fade so dramatically?

The episode, led by "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang, features new interviews with those close to Payne, including former "X-FACTOR" contestant Mary Byrne, who describes what it was like living with Payne and his One Direction bandmates while filming the show and their enduring friendship.

Watch "One Direction: Liam Payne's Final Days" from "IMPACT by Nightline," streaming tomorrow only on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.