'The Importance of Being Earnest' showing in Fresno's Tower District

Good Company Players 2nd Space Theater in Fresno's Tower District is showing "The Importance of Being Earnest."

Good Company Players 2nd Space Theater in Fresno's Tower District is showing "The Importance of Being Earnest."

Good Company Players 2nd Space Theater in Fresno's Tower District is showing "The Importance of Being Earnest."

Good Company Players 2nd Space Theater in Fresno's Tower District is showing "The Importance of Being Earnest."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good Company Players 2nd Space Theater in Fresno's Tower District is showing "The Importance of Being Earnest."

It's one of the most beloved comedies on stage, featuring everything from fast friends to false identities.

Alex Vaux, who plays Algernon in the show, joined us to discuss the play and what to expect.