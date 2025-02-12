Incoming storm raises concerns over burn scar in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heavy rain and snow are taking aim at Central California this week.

Nearly a decade after the Serpa Fire in Madera County, the burn scar still raises concerns when winter weather hits.

"With excessive rainfall, there's debris flow or possible mudslides or something like that so we do monitor those areas closely," said Madera County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Videgain.

The Coarsegold area near Cavin and Holly Lanes and Mattie Fhy Road will be under close supervision during this week's storms in case evacuation orders need to be issued.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is encouraging people who live in at-risk areas to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

"Have a plan for evacuation if needed and also to pack up your prescriptions or any important documents. Have a plan for your pets," said Lt. Videgain.

If you're not in an evacuation zone, the sheriff's office wants you to be prepared to have to stay home for an extended period of time and stay off the roads unless necessary.

Although fires burned near downtown Mariposa more recently, county officials say there is a low-level threat for the French Fire burn scar.

They say they have prepared over the last few storms and are ready for any incoming weather.

Sand is available for anyone who needs it in both Mariposa and Madera counties, but you may need to bring your shovel and bag for some locations.

The sheriff's office is also bringing in extra search and rescue personnel and keeping crews on call in case they need extra help during the storm.

