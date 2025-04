Investigation underway after 2 people shot in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot in northeast Fresno on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Chestnut and Ashlan avenues.

The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that at least two people were struck by gunfire.

The extent of both victims' injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials have not yet released any other details.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.