Investigation underway following fire at a Merced Thrift Store

Firefighters are continuing mop-up efforts following a fire at a thrift store in Merced early Monday morning.

Firefighters are continuing mop-up efforts following a fire at a thrift store in Merced early Monday morning.

Firefighters are continuing mop-up efforts following a fire at a thrift store in Merced early Monday morning.

Firefighters are continuing mop-up efforts following a fire at a thrift store in Merced early Monday morning.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are continuing mop-up efforts following a fire at a thrift store in Merced.

The blaze broke out just before 1:30 a.m. Monday near U and Main Streets.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building.

As a result, they were forced to take a defensive approach by putting out the fire from the outside.

The business was closed at the time the blaze started, and there are no reports of any injuries.

It's not known what sparked the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.