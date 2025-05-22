What we know about 2 Israeli Embassy staffers killed in DC shooting

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, two staff members at the Israeli Embassy, were killed outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

The young couple were not diplomats, but instead Lischinsky was a researcher in the political department of the Israeli Embassy, and Milgrim organized U.S. missions to Israel.

"The couple that was gunned down tonight were about to be engaged," Yechiel Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the United States, said during the press conference. "The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing next week in Jerusalem."

Ron Prosor, Israel's ambassador in Germany and friend of Lischinsky, described the two victims as a "young couple with a bright future planning their life together."

Here is what else we know about the young couple that was killed:

Yaron Lischinsky

Lischinsky, who was born in Nuremberg, Germany, was a Christian, and a "true lover of Israel" who "chose to dedicate his life to the State of Israel and the Zionist cause," Prosor said on X.

During his work the past two years as a research assistant at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., Lischinsky was responsible for "keeping the department up to date on important events in the Middle East & North Africa, conducting research on topics of interest to our diplomatic staff, liaison with other diplomatic missions, maintaining relationships with the local think tank community and helping to organize delegation visits from various Israeli ministries," according to his LinkedIn profile.

He received a master's degree in government, diplomacy and strategy from Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel, and a bachelor's degree in international relations and Asian studies from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, his profile said. He was fluent in English, Hebrew and German.

He wrote on his profile that he moved from Germany to Israel when he was 16 years old and had "the privilege of calling both Jerusalem and Nuremberg my home."

Lischinsky also served in the Israel Defense Forces for three years, Prosor said

Prosor described Lischinsky as "bright, curious, [ and ] engaged" and said he "embodied the Judeo-Christian values and set an example for young people worldwide."

Sarah Lynn Milgrim

Milgrim worked in the embassy's department of public diplomacy for almost two years, beginning in November 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She described herself as a "dynamic professional," saying her passion lies "at the intersection of peacebuilding, religious engagement and environmental work," her profile said. She was an American citizen, according to The Associated Press.

Before her time at the embassy, she worked in Tel Aviv for Tech2Peace, which "provides high-tech and entrepreneurial training alongside conflict dialogue to young Palestinians and Israelis," according to its website.

Milgrim received two masters degrees -- one in international affairs from American University and another in natural resources and sustainable development from the University of Peace in Costa Rica -- and a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from the University of Kansas, according to her profile.

KU Hillel, the University of Kansas' Jewish community, said Milgrim's friends described her as "the definition of the best person" and that she made "meaningful contributions that continue to resonate today."

"Sarah's bright spirit and passion for the Jewish community touched everyone fortunate enough to know her," the group said in a statement on Thursday.