Jalen Green, Rockets hunt for No. 2 playoff spot in the West

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We are officially less than two weeks out from the end of the NBA regular season, and Fresno's Jalen Green is looking to help clinch the No. 2 playoff spot with the Houston Rockets (49-27) in the Western Conference.
The Oklahoma City Thunder (63-12) are riding a 10-game win streak and have already claimed the No. 1 seed in the West.
Houston finds itself in a race for the second spot with the Denver Nuggets (47-28) who currently sit in third, while the Los Angeles Lakers (46-29) sit in the fourth spot.
Two weeks ago, the Rockets clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2019-20, and it also marks the first time Green will make the postseason in his NBA career.
The 23-year-old guard was also just named the Western Conference Player of the Week (28.7PPG, 7.0RPG, 4.0APG).
Last March, Green put up arguably his best month ever as a pro with 27.7PPG on 61.3 percent true shooting.
He's taken a step back this March with 21.1PPG, but with the help of 22-year-olds Amen Thompson (14.1PPG, 8.3RPG), and Alperen Sengun (19.1PPG, 10.4RPG) Houston is poised to make a playoff push with a young cast of characters.
Houston resumes action Wednesday night back at home against the Utah Jazz at 5:00 p.m. PT.
