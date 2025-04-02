Jalen Green, Rockets hunt for No. 2 playoff spot in the West

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green (4) celebrates after dunking the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Houston.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We are officially less than two weeks out from the end of the NBA regular season, and Fresno's Jalen Green is looking to help clinch the No. 2 playoff spot with the Houston Rockets (49-27) in the Western Conference.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (63-12) are riding a 10-game win streak and have already claimed the No. 1 seed in the West.

Houston finds itself in a race for the second spot with the Denver Nuggets (47-28) who currently sit in third, while the Los Angeles Lakers (46-29) sit in the fourth spot.

Two weeks ago, the Rockets clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2019-20, and it also marks the first time Green will make the postseason in his NBA career.

The 23-year-old guard was also just named the Western Conference Player of the Week (28.7PPG, 7.0RPG, 4.0APG).

Last March, Green put up arguably his best month ever as a pro with 27.7PPG on 61.3 percent true shooting.

He's taken a step back this March with 21.1PPG, but with the help of 22-year-olds Amen Thompson (14.1PPG, 8.3RPG), and Alperen Sengun (19.1PPG, 10.4RPG) Houston is poised to make a playoff push with a young cast of characters.

Houston resumes action Wednesday night back at home against the Utah Jazz at 5:00 p.m. PT.

