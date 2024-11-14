'An Almost Christmas Story' on Disney+ explores true meaning of holiday season

NEW YORK -- Thanksgiving may still be two weeks away, but if you're already in Christmas mode, there's a new short film you may want to add to your holiday movie rotation.

It's called "An Almost Christmas Story" -- and no, it has nothing to do with that other movie you're thinking about.

Instead, it looks to capture the true meaning of Christmas through the eyes of an owl - who found itself stuck inside the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

John C. Reilly is one of the stars of the film and talked about what makes the movie so special.

"Well, first of all, the true story of this little owl getting trapped in the real Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and then them discovering it in there with a broken wing, that's a pretty great Christmas story, right there," he said. "I think there's room, not only for different Christmas stories, I think there's room for new Christmas songs, which we have two amazing new songs that were written for the film."

Reilly gets to tap back into his musical roots in his role as the Folk Singer in the new short film. "I love it," he said. "I love singing."

His film career has lasted for decades, beginning in 1989 with a role in a Brian De Palma movie named "Casualties of War," which starred Michael J. Fox and Sean Penn in the lead roles.

"Casualties Of War was my first movie," he said. "It was my first time on an airplane, first time in front of a camera. Yeah, a lot of firsts. I met my wife on that movie, and a few near death experiences come to mind right away too. As Michael J. Fox said, never drive in a country that believes in reincarnation."

The year after, Reilly took on a role in the sports action drama, "Days of Thunder."

"Yeah, that was with Tom Cruise and Robert Duvall, Tony Scott. That was my first NASCAR movie of two," he remembers. "I did later, did 'Talladega Nights.' I don't think there's too many people you're gonna find that were in two NASCAR movies."

With an illustrious career in films like "Step Brothers," "Wreck It Ralph," and "Gangs of New York," it's hard to imagine Reilly doing anything away from the screen. But Reilly shared his thoughts on what he would have been if he weren't an actor.

"Well, the jobs I was considering before I decided to become an actor was a priest, a lawyer. I'm glad I didn't do either of those things," he said. "But you know, the truth is, I realized at some point I should just not choose a job and be an actor, because then I can do every job. Eventually do the fun part of them for three months, and then, soon as it gets boring, you know, move on to another job."

Reilly shared more about what he hopes audiences take away from "An Almost Christmas Story."

"I hope people take away from it that in dark times or in times when you're worried about your future or the future of the world, the best place to start is right around you, and that's our families, and that's our communities," he said. "And the movie has a lot to say about helping the most vulnerable people and creatures that we see around us every day, and I hope people take that message."

"An Almost Christmas Story" drops on Disney+ Friday.

