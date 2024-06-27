June Lightning Complex Fire: Impact on air quality from wildfires

The Valley heat and wildfire smoke can take a toll on your lungs and health.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dry heat and wildfires are nothing new for Central California.

A local doctor says residents still need to be aware of the harmful effects.

"Now, we're talking about multiple opportunities to breathe in pollutants that can affect our lungs," says UCSF Fresno's Dr. Hovig Artinian. "You've got heat combining with pollution, creating ozone. You've got the wildfire creating particle pollution that is smaller than the strands of your hair that can lodge deep into your lungs."

Children, older adults and anyone with asthma or other lung diseases are at high risk of inflaming their airways or worsening a respiratory disorder.

For those not at high risk, Dr. Artinian says the air quality can still be harmful.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert as smoke from Fresno County wildfires moves into Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kern.

"Even if you can't smell it, if you know that there's been a wildfire in the area or that the wind is blowing some of that particulate matter over where you live, even if you don't smell it, you are at risk," Dr. Artinian said.

Local doctors and the district encourage Valley residents to take precautions by staying indoors or using portable air cleaners or filters.

"If you have to be outside to have some sort of mask, like an N95, that can try to filter out as much of that particulate matter as possible," Dr. said.

If you don't have access to clean air, there are Clear Air Centers located across the Valley that can provide relief, similar to cooling centers.

