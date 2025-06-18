Juneteenth 2025: What's open and closed, including post offices, banks, and retailers

Americans will celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, on Thursday with parades and parties. Juneteenth became the newest US federal holiday in 2021, but it has held significance for many Black Americans for a long time.

On June 19, 1865, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, proclaiming that enslaved African Americans in that area were free. This was more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which couldn't be enforced in areas under Confederate control.

The Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 brought more attention to Juneteenth, and in 2023, Pew Research said at least 28 states and Washington DC - along with the federal government - recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday.

Although the Trump administration has attacked diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Juneteenth remains a federal holiday, according to the Office of Personnel Management. Many Americans will enjoy the day off from work, despite the private sector also edging away from DEI.

This year, Juneteenth falls on Thursday, June 19. Here's what's open and closed on for the holiday.

Retailers

Most major retailers and grocery stores will be open on Juneteenth. Walmart and Target will be open during normal hours. A wide range of grocers will also be open, including wholesale retailer Costco, Kroger and the roughly two dozen chains under Kroger's banner.

Walgreens stores will operate their regular hours on Juneteenth, though the majority of its pharmacies will be closed except for 24-hour locations and other select pharmacies. CVS pharmacies will be open, though some stores will be on limited hours.

Make sure to check with your local businesses and restaurants for their hours.

Postal services

Juneteenth is a holiday for the US Postal Service, so it will not deliver mail.

However, all UPS and FedEx services will be open and available.

Financial services

Markets will be closed, and Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading on Thursday.

Juneteenth is a banking holiday observed by the Federal Reserve. Major banks like Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and TD Bank will also be closed. Online banking services and ATMs will be available.

Schools and government

Federal offices will be closed on Juneteenth. Many schools will already be off for summer break.

However, not all federal or state government employees get a paid day off. In 2023, at least 28 states recognized Juneteenth as a public holiday, for which state workers received a paid day off, according to a Pew Research analysis. Other states may hold a day of observance or other commemorations instead.

In West Virginia, for example, Governor Patrick Morrisey's administration said state employees would not be given the day off for Juneteenth, as was the norm for the past few years, local news reported. Instead, the governor "will encourage all West Virginians to take a moment to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S."

