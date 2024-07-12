K9 Beny retires after nearly decade-long career, seized over $10.2M in drugs

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 56 years of service in dog years, K9 Beny is hanging up his collar and officially retiring from California Highway Patrol.

Based in Merced, Beny has served as a dual-purpose K9, with a specialty in narcotics.

Beny, is no ordinary police dog, his stats speaking for themselves.

With his keen nose, he's helped seize over 1,000 pounds of dangerous drugs off the streets, estimated to cost over $10.2 million.

"I think it's safe to say without any hesitation that Beny's efforts have saved countless lives," said CHP Captain John Staricka.

On top of his seizures, Beny helped execute about 30 apprehensions and 200 arrests.

Most notably, Beny assisted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Central Valley at the time back in 2022.

But it takes a duo, Beny's handler, Sergeant Kensey, by his side every step of the way. He describes the bond they share, as unbreakable.

"This is probably the best partner I've ever had. We've been to some very hairy situations together at work, apprehending suspects or things going sideways, and I had to call on Beny and he stepped in, and he saved the day," said Kensey.

Beny recently tore his ACL, and though he was able to make a full recovery, Kensey decided it was a good time for him to take a step back from crime fighting.

"He's done a lot for the state and for its citizens. Let's go ahead and send him off and let him enjoy his retirement," said Sgt. Kensey.

His kind personality making him a local celebrity during his career.

"A lot of people think police dogs are gruff. That's not Beny at all. He's got a lot of charm; he's got a lot of manners. He's loved by everybody because he's just a good dog," said Cpt. Staricka.

Above his celebrity, Beny's service and legacy will leave a lasting mark on the community forever.

"I'd like to believe that where he impacted the most was a child's life out there to make good decisions. Or want to be a dog handler or law-enforcement or some other public service person later when they grow older, I'd like to believe that that's the longest lasting impact that he's had on our communities," said Cpt. Staricka.

Beny's wish for his retirement was a nice big steak, which came true on his last day.

He will be spending the rest of his retirement with his handler, doing lots of swimming and eating plenty of apples.

CHP does plan to fill his role with another K9 in the near future.

