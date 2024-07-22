Kamala Harris' super PAC launches 1st campaign ad targeting Trump over Roe v. Wade

The group plans to raise $20 million in 18 weeks, sources said.

EMILY's List, an abortion-rights political organization, is set to launch a new 30-second TV and digital ad that both publicly supports Vice President Kamala Harris' newly launched presidential campaign and attacks former President Donald Trump over the fall of Roe v. Wade and abortion rights.

The ad, titled "Kamala Harris for President: The Time Is Now," is the first effort by the organization to publicly support Harris' campaign.

The ad, first obtained by ABC News, was paid for by the EMILYs List super PAC, Women Vote. The super PAC, which launched in March, aimed to strategically combat what EMILY's List called "sexist and racist attacks" against women.

Women Vote will be the official super PAC for Harris' bid for the White House, aiming to raise $20 million in the next 18 weeks, sources told ABC News.

The ad touches on Roe v. Wade as abortion access remains a critical issue for voters in an election year.

In the ad, a narrator highlights Harris as a candidate and includes clips of Trump taking credit for the Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade.

"Kamala Harris won't back down," the narrator says, later adding "With so much at stake, we don't have time to waste. Resilient, relentless, fighter. The time is now."

On Sunday, EMILYs List President Jessica Mackler endorsed Harris for president, saying in a statement that "she is the most qualified and most prepared candidate to meet this unprecedented moment and lead the country."

"In a moment when Republicans have launched a full-scale attack on our reproductive rights, an issue that will be the driving force for Democratic wins, Vice President Harris is our most powerful advocate and messenger on this issue," Mackler added.

EMILY's List has supported Harris throughout her career, from her time as San Francisco's district attorney to when she made history as the first woman to serve as California's attorney general and again when she made history as the second Black woman in the Senate.

The group's former president, Sen. Laphonza Butler, is expected to speak to EMILY's List donors on Monday afternoon, a source told ABC News. Butler is the junior senator from California -- a role Harris held just four years ago.

