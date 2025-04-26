Selma Mayor Scott Robertson charged with polling site electioneering, DA says

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The mayor of Selma is facing a charge of electioneering at a polling site during his bid for reelection last year.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office says Scott William Robertson was holding his campaign sign when he approached voters waiting in line on November 5th.

While at the polling place, officials say Robertson is accused of talking to voters about his reelection efforts.

In California, it is against the Elections Code to display a candidate's name, image, or logo near a line of voters.

Robertson is set to be arraigned on a charge of prohibited electioneering on June 5th at the Fresno County Superior Court.

If convicted on the misdemeanor charge, Robertson could face up to six months in jail.