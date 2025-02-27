Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez set to travel to space on Blue Origin

The stars will blast off on the short trip to space this spring.

Singer Katy Perry is scheduled to blast off on the next launch of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, according to the space company.

Former correspondent Lauren Sanchez -- also the fiancee of Bezos -- and TV host Gayle King will also be on the 11th human spaceflight for the company. Sanchez "brought the crew together" to launch on the New Shepard rocket, according to Blue Origin.

There is no specific date for the launch, but Blue Origin said it would take place this spring.

The six-person crew -- all women -- is rounded out by Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn and Aisha Bowe.

Flynn is a film producer, while Nguyen is a civil rights activist who was instrumental in drafting the Sexual Assault Survivors' Rights Act, which as signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2016. Bowe is a former NASA rocket scientist and an advocate for women and girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers.

