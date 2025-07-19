Kayaker who died after flipping over into Fresno County reservoir identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kayaker who died after falling into the Courtright Reservoir in Fresno County has been identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff's office says the deadly accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say 35-year-old Matthias Aguilar of Merced was fishing in a kayak on the reservoir when he fell into the water.

He attempted to swim to shore before going underwater.

Friends took him back to the shore and performed CPR.

Aguilar died by the time deputies and a Skylife helicopter arrived on scene.