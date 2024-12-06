Kings Canyon Unified expands chess teams to all K-8 schools, plans district-wide competition

They carefully study the board, double check their moves before they make them, and confidently collect pieces they've captured from their opponent.

They carefully study the board, double check their moves before they make them, and confidently collect pieces they've captured from their opponent.

They carefully study the board, double check their moves before they make them, and confidently collect pieces they've captured from their opponent.

They carefully study the board, double check their moves before they make them, and confidently collect pieces they've captured from their opponent.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- They carefully study the board, double check their moves before they make them, and confidently collect pieces they've captured from their opponent.

"I just like the feeling of winning, you know? Always feels good to win." Fourth grade student Anthony Rangel said.

These 4th through 8th grade students at T.L. Reed are preparing for their chess season, which kicks off in January.

Students have strategies.

"What I do is I watch how my opponent plays to see if they're aggressive or if they're more like like to defend their pieces." Eighth grade student Matthew Gutierrez said.

They have their go-to.

"My favorite piece is the queen because it gets to move all around the board. This piece basically does what all the pieces do." Fifth grade student Kiley Garza said.

Derek Bergthold has been coaching chess within the Kings Canyon Unified School District for nearly 30 years.

He says students learn lessons and skills just by playing.

"Every game you play, you learn and you get better and if you have that perseverance, you earn it and you feel good and it's just like life." Bergthold said.

He says what students learn here carries over into the classroom.

That's why this year administrators are making sure all K-8 schools have a team.

They're hiring coaches and making it possible for the students to take part in a district-wide competition.

Bergthold says the expansion will help students grow.

"When the level of competition is higher, it takes the kids to another level in their own abilities." Bergthold said.

While some students are already planning their future careers, others are excited to see what fellow schools have to offer and for the opportunity to say "checkmate".

"It just makes it more of a challenge." Gutierrez said. "It's going to make it more fun for everyone."

The district will be hosting a practice competition in February and then the real competition will be hosted at T.L. Reed in March.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.