Kings County mourning the passing of Fire Captain Mark Eads

Sunday, February 2, 2025 8:34PM
The Kings County Fire Department is mourning the loss of 62-year-old Fire Captain Mark Eads, who died in the line of duty on Saturday.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. -- The Kings County Fire Department is mourning the loss of 62-year-old Fire Captain Mark Eads, who died in the line of duty.

The department says Eads died Saturday night while on the scene of a fire call in Avenal.

Eads responded to a call on Skyline Boulevard near Central Avenue for reports of smoke inside a structure.

Officials say while on the scene, Eads suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Eads started with Kings County in 2003 and was promoted to captain in 2021.

He words for the county for more than 20 years.

