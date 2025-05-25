Kings River in Tulare County deemed unsafe for watercraft, closed until further notice

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has deemed the Kings River unsafe and closed access for any motorized watercraft use until further notice.

Deputies say an assessment of the river revealed numerous hazards below the water, making it "extremely dangerous" for safe navigation.

The Sheriff's Office says its own Marine Enforcement Unit couldn't even launch its own boat into the river.

The Kings River remains open to all other water recreation, such as swimming or floating.

Deputies will be out on patrol enforcing the River's closure to motorized watercraft.