US troops on the ground in LA immigration enforcement operation, DOD says

Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

A large immigration enforcement operation is underway in Los Angeles with U.S. troops on the ground.

According to a post on X by the Defense Department, U.S. military personnel were on the ground to ensure the safety of federal agents.

"We will protect federal law enforcement and assist by establishing a security perimeter," DOD wrote.

Defense officials said that 90 armed troops were involved in the operationin support of immigration authorities.

It was not immediately clear who or what was targeted, as the local Fox News Channel affiliate aired video of agents in a mostly empty park.

Defense officials had said the troops were deployed to set up a security perimeter to protect federal law enforcement officials against potentially hostile crowds.

All of the troops involved in the operation were activated members of the California National Guard.

The operation included some 17 Humvees, four military cargo trucks and two military ambulances, officials said.

The armed troops were told in advance of the raid that they could defend themselves and federal employees if needed. If a person was a threat, the troops could detain the individual briefly before handing them off to law enforcement, officials said.

Earlier this summer, Trump deployed some 4,700 troops to California under a law known as Title 10, which allows the use of military forces to protect federal personnel and federal property.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.