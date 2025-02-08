Latino Freeze Movement in response to White House DEI Policies

A Valley doctor has started the Latino Freeze movement in response to the president's executive orders .

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley doctor has now started the Latino Freeze movement in response to the president's executive orders when it comes to DEI and the crackdown on illegal immigration.

The latest U.S. Census data shows Latinos made up nearly 20% of our nation's population as of 2023.

The goal of the Latino Freeze movement is to show just how powerful the Latino dollar is by saving their money as much as possible and not spending it at certain businesses.

The group's website reads, in part:

"Latinos and Latinas stop spending money. Hold the line. We can all collectively make a big impact by simply holding and not spending our money. Starting NOW until they show us they care about our minority and immigrant populations."

It comes in response to President Donald Trump's executive orders increasing deportation efforts and ending DEI programs.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explained his support for the president's stance on diversity when it comes to troops during his first town hall Friday.

"Why do you get rid of something like DEI? Because from our perspective it's been served the purpose of dividing the force as opposed to uniting the force," said Defense Secretary Hegseth.

But those who believe in diversity, now putting their money where their belief is.

Fresno City College economics instructor, Aaron Pankratz, says this movement can send a message but can also have negative implications, especially if it impacts spending and purchasing from other countries.

"I've never seen anything on this scale. If you take 20% of our population that all buys in, plus people that are supporting this movement. It could be much larger than 20%. Right? You may have up to like half of our population supporting this type of movement, you could have a very significant change in terms of how much spending is going on. You're going to notice that a lot of businesses are going to feel that," said Aaron Pankratz FCC Economics Instructor.

The Latino Freeze aims to scale back shopping at companies such as Target, Walmart, and McDonald's which have publicly announced they are rolling back DEI.

However, the movement encourages supporting local stores and farmers markets, which can make a positive difference for the local Latino population.

"Here in the Central Valley, we have a very strong reliance on both documented and the undocumented Latino community. Our farming community especially relies on the hard work of so many tens of thousands of people that we understand the need and the value of everybody that's here that's working hard," said Pankratz.

The United Farmworkers of America sending Action News a statement writing in part, "UFW history is proof that targeted consumer pressure can definitely help make change, but it is no substitute for organizing workers directly. The Latino community's greatest power is as workers."

Some companies the movement says support DEI include Vallarta supermarkets, Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe's.

