Law Enforcement Torch Run and Fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Northern California

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the North Valley gathered early Wednesday morning to show their support for local law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes.

The 2025 North Valley Law Enforcement Torch Run and Fundraiser organized in support of the Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The run began at 7 a.m. at the Merced Civic Center.

The Merced Police Department shared photos from the event, highlighting the strong community turnout and participation from officers and volunteers.

In addition to the torch run, the California Highway Patrol's Merced division is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Special Olympics. The fundraiser will continue for the next five days.

Donations can be made online.