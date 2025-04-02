Lawmakers aim for more funding for medical education programs

Local congressmen are pushing a new bill to create more medical schools in underserved areas throughout the Valley.

Local congressmen are pushing a new bill to create more medical schools in underserved areas throughout the Valley.

Local congressmen are pushing a new bill to create more medical schools in underserved areas throughout the Valley.

Local congressmen are pushing a new bill to create more medical schools in underserved areas throughout the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This open lot of dirt may not look like much now, but UC Merced said it'll develop into a new medical education building by Fall 2026.

But it's one of the very few options for students looking to get into the medical field.

Congressman Jim Costa and Adam Gray are hoping to change that with the Expanding Medical Education Act.

"It would invest expanded resources to minority serving institutions. And colleges in rural and underserved areas to establish schools of medicine," said Congressman Jim Costa. "We lack nursing infrastructure; we've had hospitals close in some of our communities. Happy to recently see the reopening of Madera Community Hospital, but certainly that story underscores the importance of these kinds of investments," added Congressman Adam Gray.

The congressmen said our healthcare system is still recovering from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Recent medical data from the Association of American Medical Colleges show the United States will have a shortage of over 125,000 doctors by 2034.

Medical experts and lawmakers say it's time to act now.

"We are above capacity in our hospitals and a lot of that has to do with the fact that we can't get patients to be cared for by primary care doctors to keep them out of the hospital. And so that's the reality now so, projecting into the future, it's only gonna get worse," said Community Medical Centers, Dr. Tom Utecht.

As construction at UC Merced's new medical building continues, Dr. Margo Vener said investing in medical schools can be widespread to help the issue.

The doctor already sees the impact of igniting student interest at the North Valley University.

"Students from the Valley realize if somebody else could do it maybe I could. And so, this is really making a difference in inspiring medical careers for sure," UC Merced Dr. Margo Vener.

The bill was introduced to the House last month and now moves to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Congressman Costa said they are still trying to determine how much money they would need to secure to invest in more medical educational programs.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.