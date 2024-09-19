Lawmakers return for special session on rising California gas prices

California Republicans introduced a separate package of bills that they claim will help with the price at the pump.

Lawmakers returned to Sacramento Wednesday for a special session focused on recent spikes in California gas prices.

Lawmakers returned to Sacramento Wednesday for a special session focused on recent spikes in California gas prices.

Lawmakers returned to Sacramento Wednesday for a special session focused on recent spikes in California gas prices.

Lawmakers returned to Sacramento Wednesday for a special session focused on recent spikes in California gas prices.

Lawmakers returned to Sacramento Wednesday for a special session focused on recent spikes in California gas prices.

Governor Gavin Newsom called for the session after legislators failed to approve his new oil and gas regulations late last month.

Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson has served as vice chair of the state's utility and energy committee for the last twelve years.

He and other Republicans say they oppose Newsom's plan, which would require oil refineries to maintain a minimum fuel reserve to avoid supply shortages.

Governor Newsom believes a lack of reserves is the reason for price spikes at the pump.

However, opponents say it would create shortages and force refineries to hold on to fuel that would typically meet market demand.

California Republicans also introduced a separate package of bills that they claim will help with the price at the pump.