Leaders react to President Trump's tariffs on Mexico and Canada

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- President Donald Trump says new tariffs are safeguarding the nation as imports from Mexico and Canada will now be subject to a 25% tariff.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not mince words as he announced retaliatory tariffs.

"Although it's not in my habit to agree with the Wall Street Journal, they point out that Donald, although you are a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do," said Trudeau.

While tariffs create economic worries, Trump has said the tariffs are to put pressure on bordering neighbors to stop the flow of illegal drugs coming into the United States.

Hopefully, helping tackle the Fentanyl crisis.

"When it comes to the tariffs, what I believe is happening is that Donald Trump is asking Mexico to intervene," explained Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

"Start to become a positive influence in regards to allowing China to bring some of that fentanyl and those drugs into the cartels where the cartels can then distribute across the border."

Tulare County saw 50 fentanyl-related deaths last year, and eight so far this year.

Although tariffs may not directly stop the flow of drugs, they have put pressure on the Mexican government to crack down on the cartels, cutting off the drug supply.

But it won't end the demand for drugs here in the U.S.

"They are gonna find whatever way possible to be able to distribute those drugs, so some of the concern may be that methamphetamine labs, distribution labs, or illegal drug labs will be created closer to home," explained Sheriff Boudreaux.

"We will keep an eye, a close eye on that, hoping that doesn't take place."

A 10% US tariff on Chinese imports is also in effect.

China announced retaliatory tariffs of up to 15% on imports of US farm products, including chicken, pork, soy, and beef, and expanded controls on doing business with key US companies.

That means local farmers will have a harder time selling their products, but will also face higher prices for the products they need to operate.

"As far as the cost and how things roll in the economy the end user always takes on most of the cost. Whether it be fertilizers, or ag chemicals to spray, or trucking and fuel, things like that, it always gets passed onto the next person paying the bill," said David Borba, a Tulare County farmer.

Farmers also may that tariffs could impact how much gets sold and at what price.

The tariffs announced by China will take effect on Monday.

However, goods already in transit will be exempt until April 12.

