Learn4Life Crescent View West High celebrates Clovis move, personalized learning

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A public charter school is celebrating moving to a bigger location in Clovis.

It's also taking the time to focus on the learning style that sets them apart from traditional high school.

A recent ribbon cutting officially opened the doors of the new and improved location for Learn4Life Crescent View West High School.

"We moved a block down to a larger, more updated space," California Learn4Life network Superintendent Shellie Hanes said.

Hanes says the location has been in Clovis for more than a decade, but they were exploding in size and needed a bigger space, so they moved to Shaw and Sunnyside.

"Our current location, we have about 400 students and growing," Hanes said.

The school is celebrating the new location and its teaching style.

At Learn4Life, students are given a personalized learning plan.

That could include one-on-one support or allowing students with babies of their own to bring them along with them.

"We design a school program that works for them," Hanes said.

Hanes says they also work on identifying any barriers or hurdles students are facing and come up with a plan to help them.

"It might be transportation, we'll get you bus tokens. It might be you have a baby, and we'll provide a teacher who is skilled in providing support to teens with their own kids," Hanes said.

The public charter school is free and offers students three different career technical education courses: a certified nursing assistant, dental hygienist or child development program.

"In each one of those programs, our kids leave with a certificate when they complete the program that they can go right from education into a career," Hanes said.

She says the goal is to help students from all walks of life reach their goals.

"They identify what their purpose and their plan is, and then we provide the structure and support to get them there," Hanes said.

There are 10 Learn4Life locations across the Central Valley in Fresno, Clovis, Madera, Mendota, Hanford, Tulare and Visalia.

