At least 15 people displaced following apartment fire in Clovis, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least 15 people have been displaced following an apartment fire in Clovis early Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out around 4:30 am at the Village Arms complex near Pollasky and Barstow.

Officials say that four of the eight units at the complex have significant damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is on scene to help those who have been displaced.

Pollasky and Barstow are shut down between Pollasky and Clovis as the cleanup continues. Drivers should avoid the area.