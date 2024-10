At least 2 killed in fiery head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least two people have died following a head-on crash in Merced County early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 1 am on I-5 near Highway 152, west of Los Banos.

Officers say a person driving a Honda was going north on I-5 when they crossed over the median, crashing head-on with a box truck.

Both vehicles caught on fire.

Officers say at least two people have died. They have not been identified.