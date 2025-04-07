At least 9 people, including children, injured after minivan crashes into crowd in Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- Nine people, including three children, have been rushed to the hospital after a minivan crashed into a crowd in Downtown Los Angeles.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Fashion District's Santee Alley.

The LA Fire Department says the four adults and three children injured are all in "fair condition."

Investigators say based on statements, the driver swerved to avoid a stopped car and hit the barrier next to a restaurant.

Drugs and or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash.