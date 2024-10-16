Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after fall from hotel in Argentina: Police

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies at 31 Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies at 31 Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies at 31 Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police.

The English singer was 31.

Payne was staying at the hotel CasaSur in Palermo, according to police.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina's Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina's capital. Crescenti declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether Payne jumped from the balcony or fell by accident.

Crescenti told Todo Noticias that authorities were investigating the circumstances of his death and conducting an autopsy. Argentine media reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'All of Those Voices' in London Thursday, March 16, 2023. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Payne joined One Direction at the group's inception in 2010 after appearing on the show "X Factor." The group also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since the band announced its hiatus in 2015, Payne began a solo career, releasing the song "Strip That Down" in 2017 and the album "LP1" in 2019.

The singer shared a YouTube video in 2023 in which he revealed he had been sober for six months after spending nearly 100 days at a Louisiana rehab facility.

When he was 29, Payne said he had "more of a grip on life" now that he's taken time for himself after becoming "somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore."

The singer said he was channeling his energy into being a better dad for his son, Bear, who he shared with singer Cheryl Cole.

In March, Payne released the song, "Teardrops," which he said on Instagram was "born from many tears, not all mine."

"I hope you love it like I do and not too many of you can relate," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report