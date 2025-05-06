Limiting mosquitos on your property

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- That familiar buzz in your ear is back.

"Mosquito season is now. It normally runs April through October each year," Fresno Mosquito and Vector Control District manager, Ryan McNeil said.

The Fresno Mosquito and Vector Control District says the pest thrives in standing water.

"Avoid any standing water in and around your property whether it be a running sprinkler, a bird fountain, a pool that's unmaintained," McNeil stated.

It's important to check your yard regularly and follow other tips as the insect doesn't need much to multiply.

"It only takes a bottle cap's worth of water for mosquitos to lay their larva and they can hatch about 200-300 out of there," B &D Pest Control field representative, Cody Hill explained.

Claire Jones has been dealing with a mosquito problem in Madera County for years.

"I'll just get buzzing in my ear, bit on my ankles and arms," Jones said.

She's brought in B &D Pest Control to help with the issue.

"It's worked amazing. We haven't been seeing a lot of mosquitos. We've been seeing less and they've been staying away," Jones stated.

The company has two different mosquito traps in her yard.

This one contains water and organic material like alfalfa and grass clippings to attract the pest.

"Once they try to go in and lay their eggs, we have the actual trap part, which is this sticky pad right here so it's all organic, there's no chemical involved and it's highly effective," Hill described.

The other trap is smaller.

"It is impregnated with chemical and a growth regulator on the inside so if a mosquito goes to lay their larva in there, the growth regulator prevents them from growing into mosquitoes," Hill explained.

B &D Pest Control says both traps should last throughout the mosquito season.

The company's pricing varies, but you can contact the company for a quote.

Meanwhile, the Fresno Mosquito and Vector Control District offers free yard inspections and other services.