Lion cubs make public debut at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Cubs Asali and Taraj were seen Tuesday exploring their habitat, closely followed by their mother, Zamaya.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The littlest lions at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo made their public debut.

The siblings were born on November 5 and have been growing and bonding with their parents out of the public eye -- until now.

You can see the cubs daily in their habitat in the African Adventure area.

Zookeepers say the cubs may not always be visible if they choose to stay in the private area of their enclosure.

