List of cooling centers in Fresno for extreme heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno opens its cooling centers whenever the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 105 degrees or hotter.

With the extreme heat this weekend, the centers will be open on Saturday, May 30, from 12 pm to 8 pm.

The following center will be open:

Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo

Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler

Maxie L. Parks Community Center, 1802 E. California Avenue Fresno

Click here for more information on Fresno's cooling centers.

The city's FAX bus system will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling center sites when the centers are open. To ride free, residents must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.

Click here to view FAX Bus schedules.