List of local athletes qualifying for championships at CIF track & field meet

ByStephen M Hicks KFSN logo
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Here is the full list of athletes from Central California who qualified for Saturday's championship round in the CIF Track & Field Championships.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Below is the full list of athletes from Central California who qualified for Saturday's championship round in the CIF Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

(school, preliminary place, time/distance in competition)

Boys 1600

Marcus Salinas - Clovis East (10th - 4:12.15)

Boys 110 Hurdles

Noel Felix - Central (2nd - 13.85)

Boys 400

Ethan Avalos - Lemoore (2nd - 47.51)

Walter Pierce - Central (7th 47.97)

Girls Discus

Brooklyn Epperley - Central (5th - 144'5)

Kayla Smith - Clovis North (12th - 133'10")

Boys Long Jump

Finton Keegan - Buchanan (8th - 23'4")

Harold Duvall - Clovis East (12th - 22'9 1/4)

Boys High Jump

Malachi Carrasco - Selma

Levi Jimenez --- Mission Oak

Girls High Jump

Illicia Ross - Central

Indiana Davis - Clovis East

Jade Lewis - Lemoore

Boys Triple Jump

Samuel Agbakoba - Central (4th - 47'5 ")

Girls Triple Jump

Ashlyn Reed - Tulare Western (6th - 38'8 ")

Vivian Moore - Central (12th - 37'2")

Boys Discus Throw

Derek Smith - Buchanan (1st - 206'11)

McKay Madsen - Clovis North (2nd - 201'10")

Karsyn Van Grouw - Buchanan (8th - 179'10")

Julian Ramirez - Dinuba (9th - 176'0")

Boys Shot Put

Brayden Bitter - Clovis North (1st - 64'3")

McKay Madsen - Clovis North (2nd - 59'7")

Derek Smith - Buchanan (3rd - 56'10")

Duke Pascoe - Central (56'10")

