List of local athletes qualifying for championships at CIF track & field meet

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Below is the full list of athletes from Central California who qualified for Saturday's championship round in the CIF Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
(school, preliminary place, time/distance in competition)
Boys 1600
Marcus Salinas - Clovis East (10th - 4:12.15)
Boys 110 Hurdles
Noel Felix - Central (2nd - 13.85)
Boys 400
Ethan Avalos - Lemoore (2nd - 47.51)
Walter Pierce - Central (7th 47.97)
Girls Discus
Brooklyn Epperley - Central (5th - 144'5)
Kayla Smith - Clovis North (12th - 133'10")
Boys Long Jump
Finton Keegan - Buchanan (8th - 23'4")
Harold Duvall - Clovis East (12th - 22'9 1/4)
Boys High Jump
Malachi Carrasco - Selma
Levi Jimenez --- Mission Oak
Girls High Jump
Illicia Ross - Central
Indiana Davis - Clovis East
Jade Lewis - Lemoore
Boys Triple Jump
Samuel Agbakoba - Central (4th - 47'5 ")
Girls Triple Jump
Ashlyn Reed - Tulare Western (6th - 38'8 ")
Vivian Moore - Central (12th - 37'2")
Boys Discus Throw
Derek Smith - Buchanan (1st - 206'11)
McKay Madsen - Clovis North (2nd - 201'10")
Karsyn Van Grouw - Buchanan (8th - 179'10")
Julian Ramirez - Dinuba (9th - 176'0")
Boys Shot Put
Brayden Bitter - Clovis North (1st - 64'3")
McKay Madsen - Clovis North (2nd - 59'7")
Derek Smith - Buchanan (3rd - 56'10")
Duke Pascoe - Central (56'10")