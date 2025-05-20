List of Memorial Day 2025 events in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here's a list of the many Memorial Day events that are taking place across the Central Valley.

FRESNO COUNTY

DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 25TH

EVENT: MEMORIAL DAY RACE

TIME: 11 AM

ADDRESS: WOODWARD PARK

INFORMATION: Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with a BMX parade lap to honor our heroes, followed by exciting races and friendly competition. All ages welcome! Cost: $12 per rider, $8 per strider. Questions? Please call (559) 621-7529 (PLAY)

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 26TH

EVENT: CLOVIS MEMORIAL DAY LIVE BAND

TIME: 9 am - 2 pm

ADDRESS: CLOVIS VETERANS MEMORIAL DISTRICT

INFORMATION: Live band, outside booths and activities @ West Side Park and Veterans Parkway. The community is invited to experience patriotism, fellowship, and respect for all our fallen heroes on full display on Monday, May 26th, 2025 as the Clovis Veterans Memorial District hosts its annual Memorial Day activities and takes part in cemetery services to honor those who have paid the ultimate price for freedom. The District plans to bring together over 1,000 community members to engage in outside activities, a patriotic concert program, and a complimentary luncheon. In Clovis, it is a tradition to honor our veterans and remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. On Memorial Day the Clovis Veterans Memorial District strives to honor our fallen heroes and create opportunities to bring the community together to share what it means to serve.

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 26TH

EVENT: CLOVIS VETERAN DOCUMENTARIES

TIME: 9 am - 2 pm

ADDRESS: CLOVIS VETERANS MEMORIAL DISTRICT

Veteran documentaries @ CVMD Auditorium.

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 26TH

EVENT: CLOVIS PATRIOTIC CONCERT

TIME: 11 am - 12 pm

ADDRESS: CLOVIS VETERANS MEMORIAL DISTRICT

Patriotic Concert (Featuring the Clovis Community Band) @ the CVMD Liberty Ballroom.

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 26TH

EVENT: CLOVIS LUNCHEON

TIME: 12 pm - 2 pm

ADDRESS: CLOVIS VETERANS MEMORIAL DISTRICT

Complimentary Luncheon served throughout the District facility.

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 26TH

EVENT: NISEI WAR MEMORIAL

TIME: 9 AM

ADDRESS: ROEDING PARK

INFORMATION: The Japanese American Citizens League of Central California will host the 73rd Memorial Day Service honoring Japanese Americans who died in service to the United States as members of the Armed Services. This event will take place on Monday, May 26 at 9am, Roeding Park, Nisei War Memorial. Most of these men during WWII volunteered to serve from behind barb wire fences where their families were incarcerated for being of Japanese Ancestry. 2/3rds of those Japanese Americans were US citizens and incarcerated under Executive Order 9066 that used the same Alien Enemies Act of 1798 as justification. This Alien Enemies Act is now being used by President Trump to deport illegal immigrants. The names of those Japanese Americans Killed in Action are memorialized in Roeding Park at the Nisei War Memorial. We hope you will be able to join us as we remember these brave soldiers who gave all to prove their loyalty to the United States. You may contact Dale Ikeda at 559-313-9322 or Brian Tsukimura at 559-360-6827 for more information.

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 26TH

EVENT: 62ND ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE

TIME: 11 AM

ADDRESS: FRESNO MEMORIAL GARDENS CEMETERY, FRESNO

INFORMATION: Through Dignity Memorial, Fresno Memorial Gardens and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057 and Central Valley Veterans, we are honored to announce the coming of our 62nd Memorial Day Service of Remembrance. Each Memorial Day we pause for a brief time to reflect on the veterans who have sacrificed for our liberties and freedom. Please join us in honoring the brave men and women of our armed forces this Memorial Day as all are welcomed. More than 1400 full size American Flags will again line the avenues of Fresno Memorial Gardens as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057 conduct their official Memorial Day Program. This year's event will be the 62nd consecutive year the members of the VFW Post, together with a host of volunteers, we will prepare the West's largest display of freestanding American Flags. The "Avenue of Flags" began 62 years ago with 35 flags framing the entrance to the park. Then, as now, all the flags were originally presented by the U.S. Government to the families of veterans laid to rest in the Garden of Honor and other dedicated areas of the Gardens. Each year the "Avenue of Flags" is dedicated to a noteworthy person or organization in recognition and appreciation for service to our country and/or community. This year's event will once again be blessed by patriotic music performances by the Front Line Quartet and the Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipe Band. Our special guest speaker will be Congressman Jim Costa.

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 26TH

EVENT: SANGER MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 11 AM

ADDRESS: SANGER CEMETERY-568 S RAINBOW ROUTE

INFORMATION: Join us this Memorial Day as we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. The observance will feature a patriotic program, flag presentation, and a moment of silence to reflect on the true meaning of this day. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects. Let us come together as a community to remember, reflect, and appreciate our Nation's heroes.

TULARE COUNTY

DATE: FRIDAY, MAY 23RD

EVENT: PORTERVILLE MILITARY BANNER CEREMONY

TIME: 12 PM

ADDRESS: CENTENNIAL PARK, PORTERVILLE

INFORMATION: The City of Porterville is proud to host a ceremony on Friday May 23 at 12:00 PM in honor of the 35 Military Banner Program nominees. The ceremony will take place at Centennial Park, 296 N. Main St. Altogether, nearly 1,000 commemorative banners for former and active service members from the Porterville community have been raised along major streets in Porterville since the start of the program. The community is invited to attend and recognize these hometown heroes and all those in military service.

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 26TH

EVENT: FARMERSVILLE MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

TIME: 10 AM

ADDRESS: FARMERSVILLE BLVD, FARMERSVILLE

INFORMATION: Mark your calendars and be part of this special event honoring the brave men and women who have served our country. The 2025 Farmersville Memorial Day Parade is a celebration of courage, sacrifice, and community spirit! This parade will feature amazing floats, local heroes, veterans, and so much more. It's a wonderful opportunity to come together, show our support, and remember those who gave everything for our freedom. Everyone is welcome! Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for a day of remembrance and pride.

DATE: MONDAY, MAY 26TH

EVENT: DINUBA MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 10 AM

ADDRESS: SMITH MOUNTAIN CEMETERY, DINUBA

INFORMATION: Please come & join us. Honor our fallen soldiers.

MERCED COUNTY

DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 25TH

EVENT: SANTA NELLA MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 9 AM

ADDRESS: SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY NATIONAL CEMETERY, SANTA NELLA

INFORMATION: VA is proud to host public Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 of our national cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend. You're invited to join with Veterans and their families at these events taking place on and around Memorial Day weekend.