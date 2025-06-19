Popular brand of kids cough syrup recalled for bacteria contamination that may pose health risk

A popular brand of children's cough syrup is under a voluntary recall over concerns it's contaminated with bacteria.

The recall involves five lots of "Little Remedies" honey cough syrup, according to the FDA.

The FDA says the bacteria can cause nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

There is also concern about a loss of shelf stability.

So far, there have been no serious reports of sickness.

The medicines were distributed online, as well as nationwide, to retailers from December 14, 2022, to June 4 of this year.

The product maker, "Medtech," is offering customers a full refund.

