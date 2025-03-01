Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos get ready for 'After the Oscars Show', talk about their Oscars experience

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos return to the Oscars stage for their "After the Oscars Show" special. It's become an annual tradition and a fun challenge from their little "cubby hole" backstage.

Emmy Award-winning hosts Kelly and Mark are bringing the fan favorite live show back to the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood, where thousands of people will gather to sit in the very seats that Hollywood stars were in mere hours before.

"I'm always excited to meet so many people I've admired over the years, especially at the time when they've won something so massive and important," said Consuelos. "Not everybody gets to experience that so it's nice just to be around that."

During the ceremony on ABC on March 2, Kelly and Mark will speak with Academy Award winners the minute they walk offstage, to capture the special moment of joy or shock that will be shared with their "Live" audience across the country.

"We have no idea who's going to come back!" said Ripa. "We can't hear, we can't see, and then suddenly the winner is right there standing in front of us."

Kelly told us about one famous actor who left her with a favorite Oscars memory.

"Samuel L. Jackson, one year was, I guess, was bored and he came backstage and sat with me and watched the Academy Awards!"

Consuelos reminded her, "You have treats back there."

"We do," said Ripa. "Sugar, champagne, water, tequila - snacks."

As they've done in the past, the "After Oscars Show" will have plenty of fun tributes. There's one Ripa shared on Instagram that she says was "Wicked" fun. And her transformation into "Glinda" has gained a lot of attention!

"I was like no way I'm too old. You can' t make me look like this beautiful young movie star. And they did it!" said Ripa.

Kelly and Mark have walked the Oscars red carpet many times. But she says she would love to come to the ceremony someday... as the wife of a nominee.

"I have that dream for Mark all the time and every time he walks the red carpet with me, and I look at him and look around I'm like 'You're going to be walking here one day for a whole different reason'," said Ripa.

Consuelos answered, "That's why I married her."

"After the Oscars Show" will showcase the 97th Academy Awards' best moments, biggest winners, and highlight the night's fabulous fashion.

You can watch the "After the Oscars" show on Monday, March 3 at 9 a.m. on ABC7.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.

Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."

Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.