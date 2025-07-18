Local run club has big goals for the future ahead of anniversary

Combining a love for fitness and the community has the Fresno Run Club hitting its stride.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bringing community and wellness together.

"I just pride myself on the fact that the Run Club has a great sense of community, and that's why people come out," said Giordano Primavera, the founder of the Fresno Run Club. "People come out for a bunch of different reasons, but the people are what bring everyone back."

"If you're passionate about something and people see that you have that fire and passion, they gravitate towards you," said Primavera.

Primavera wants to share that passion through the Fresno Run Club. The club meets twice a week at the corner of Friant and Fort Washington Road in northeast Fresno

He started the club in August of last year with two of his friends. Since then, it's only grown.

"Wednesdays, we're averaging about 100 people, maybe a little less or a little more," said Giordano Primavera, "Saturdays are about 40."

Don't let the name fool you. You don't have to be a runner. Everyone of all ages and skill levels can join.

"Not everyone has to run, that's the great thing," said Primavera, "People can come and walk. We have a group that runs farther, some that run less. That goes for all the run clubs in town."

His vision for the group goes beyond simply pounding the pavement and logging miles.

"I want it to be a one-stop shop for fitness, health, exercise and social community," said Primavera.

The Run Club also started bringing in different elements of fitness, such as warming up with stretches or partnering with local yoga studios. But Primavera hopes to collaborate more with other local businesses down the road.

"Anytime that we can bring awareness to a local and help them grow, it's a win," said Primavera. "They're getting the growth from us, people are getting new exposure to their business and we're getting positive word of mouth from them for people to come out to our runs."

Primavera says more plans are in the works for the group to keep them on track to success.

