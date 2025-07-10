Longtime pastor of northeast Fresno church passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Members of a Fresno-area church are preparing for a celebration of life after their long-time pastor passed away.

David Rutherford served as senior pastor of CrossCity Christian Church for 30 years.

The church is located off Nees between Chestnut and Willow in northeast Fresno.

Action News spoke with the pastor nearly five years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic about how the shutdown was impacting services.

The CrossCity executive leadership team says Rutherford began having health concerns in 2023 and rapidly declined.

He passed away on June 28 at the age of 61.

Rutherford leaves behind a wife and two adult sons.

His son, Zach, has taken over as lead pastor.

A celebration of life for David Rutherford takes place next Wednesday, July 16, at 10 am at CrossCity.

